Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this week vowed not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he set out his plan to "make Brexit work".

He used a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, insisting such a move would sow further division in Britain.

The opposition leader instead pledged to make the existing "poor deal" work by first fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the Prime Minister is threatening to override in order to allay concerns over its impact on the UK.

Legislation to grant ministers the necessary powers to see this through cleared its first Commons hurdle last week, with no Tory MPs voting against it despite warnings the plans are illegal.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson claimed few global leaders raised the issue of the post-Brexit treaty with him at recent summits.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers on Twitter whether they would change how they voted, if they could go back in time to polling day on June 23, 2016.

One reader said: “It's not really the right question… there were many ways the current government could have implemented 'Brexit' to make it work and maybe we just need to judge them on that rather than a hypothetical question. What we need is a government who can make it work.”

In total, 324 respondents took part in the poll: 14.5 per cent said that they voted Leave but would change how they voted.

Of those that voted Remain originally, 4.9 per cent of respondents said they would change their vote.

That means that 19.4 per cent of those surveyed would change how they voted in the EU referendum.

But those who stuck to their original choices were in the majority, with 56.8 per cent of the respondents saying they would still vote Remain, and 23.8 per cent of respondents saying they would still vote Leave.

One reader said: “Voted remain, wouldn’t change a thing - see every day the damage it has done to importing medical supplies.”