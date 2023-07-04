A planning application have been submitted to Leeds City Council by Ridge and Partners LLP on behalf of Simon Brown with proposals to erect seven new dwellings in Bramhope, Leeds.

The proposal includes the construction of seven detached two storey residences in addition two one already existing home, with associated parking and a private road on the large garden of Bramwood, 11 Creskeld Crescent.

A statement by Bradley Stankler Planning attached to the application said: “The proposed development which is the subject of this planning application is the formation of a new access to Creskeld Crescent and the erection of 7 no. detached two and a half storey dwellings with associated integral and detached garages.

“The dwellings will be constructed from natural coursed stone, render and dark timber cladding with a combination of either grey slate tiles or metal roof coverings. Detailing includes external chimney stacks and feature bays which reflect the local character of the inter-war dwellings in the area.”

The site will include a new private road from Creskeld Crescent with the new plots along the road bordering Leeds Road. The four plus bedroom properties will all have a private driveway as well as good sized gardens to the front and back with proposed hedges and trees separating the plots.