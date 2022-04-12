Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokeswoman said.

Police investigating allegations of lockdown parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall have now made more than 50 referrals for fines.

At least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office, the Metropolitan Police said in its latest update on Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on both the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy joined calls for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

He tweeted: “Criminality and lies at the heart of government. Led by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.