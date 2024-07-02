St John's Church Yeadon: Bee Happy Kids applies for permanent licence to operate at Leeds parish centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bee Happy Kids has hired part of the St John’s church on Barcroft Grove in Yeadon’s parish centre since 2022, where it has operated a before and after-school club and and holiday clubs during school breaks.
After submitting a retrospective application, the nursery was granted a 12 month permission in 2023, which it is now hoping to turn permanent.
The OFSTED registered nursery currently uses the parish centre for before and after school clubs from 7am to 8.30 and from 3.30pm to 6pm during term-time, and do not plan to extend these hours if granted permanent permission.
It currently hosts five to 12 children per session with two staff members, while out of term-time clubs run with five staff members.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
A statement as part of the application, which was submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning committee on Monday, June 17, added: “Bee Happy Kids will consider asking to run a preschool in the Parish Centre if they feel conditions are right, and not before next academic year. This would be term-time only and from 09:00 to 15:00.
“In the future, [Be Happy Kids] would have a maximum of 25 children in before & after school clubs, and in preschool, with about four staff members. There would be a maximum of 30 children for holiday clubs with three to four staff daily depending on ages.”
Consultation is set to begin on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, with any comments to be submitted before then.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.