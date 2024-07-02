Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A temporary nursery inside a church in Leeds has applied for a licence to operate permanently.

Bee Happy Kids has hired part of the St John’s church on Barcroft Grove in Yeadon’s parish centre since 2022, where it has operated a before and after-school club and and holiday clubs during school breaks.

After submitting a retrospective application, the nursery was granted a 12 month permission in 2023, which it is now hoping to turn permanent.

Bee Happy Kids at St John's church in Yeadon is hoping to receive permanent permission to operate. | Bee Happy Kids/St John's Church

The OFSTED registered nursery currently uses the parish centre for before and after school clubs from 7am to 8.30 and from 3.30pm to 6pm during term-time, and do not plan to extend these hours if granted permanent permission.

It currently hosts five to 12 children per session with two staff members, while out of term-time clubs run with five staff members.

A statement as part of the application, which was submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning committee on Monday, June 17, added: “Bee Happy Kids will consider asking to run a preschool in the Parish Centre if they feel conditions are right, and not before next academic year. This would be term-time only and from 09:00 to 15:00.

“In the future, [Be Happy Kids] would have a maximum of 25 children in before & after school clubs, and in preschool, with about four staff members. There would be a maximum of 30 children for holiday clubs with three to four staff daily depending on ages.”