For the first time in its history, The Grammar School at Leeds will host the BBC' s flagship political debate programme which is set to be broadcast on Thursday February 17 at 10.35pm on BBC1.

It will be presented by Fiona Bruce in the school’s assembly hall and the panel will be announced the day before.

Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “We are delighted to be hosting Question Time. We have a vibrant school community where student voice and opinion is celebrated and respected, not to mention a popular and successful debating society, so it is fitting that we welcome some of our country’s foremost thinkers and politicians to discuss the pressing matters of our time.

"Even though the filming falls within our half term break, we are sure many of our pupils will be inspired by the quality of debate on display in an environment which is so familiar to them.”

People can apply to join the audience via the BBC website where they will be asked various questions such as how they voted in the EU Referendum and the last general election, political party membership, occupation and, to have two questions prepared to ask of the panel.

Successful applicants will be contacted on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme.