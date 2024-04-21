Armley and Holbeck: Back-to-back terraces in two Leeds neighbourhoods set for £13m upgrade project
Almost £13m will be spent on energy efficiency improvements to 350 back-to-back houses in Armley and Holbeck.
Designed to combat fuel poverty and cold-related illnesses, the project will see repairs carried out, external wall and attic insulation fitted and new doors and windows installed if needed.
Improvements will be carried out on 250 homes in Holbeck and 100 in Armley.
Parts of Armley eligible for the scheme include the Cedars, which is in the ten per cent most deprived areas of the UK.
A report to Leeds City Council’s executive board said: “The council is focusing on these areas as older solid walled properties have traditionally been difficult to improve due to the high cost of solid wall and attic room insulation.
“In addition, the back-to-back built form makes them unsuitable for some more established low carbon heating technologies such as air source heat pumps.”
The executive board approved spending of £12.99m, which includes grant funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).
Landlords and private owners who sign up to the scheme may have to pay a contribution, the report said.
It said: “Landlords are required to pay 25 per cent of eligible costs whereas owner-occupiers pay up to 25 per cent, subject to a test of resources.
“The success of the scheme is based on owners – in this case the majority are private landlords – signing up for works to their properties in sufficient numbers to ensure the viability of the scheme as a whole.”
Along with the house improvements, a feasibility study will be commissioned into the possible installation of ground source heat pumps in Armley.
The pumps are designed to transfer heat from underground into radiators and under-floor heating systems.
The report said: “If feasible, we will seek additional support from WYCA to implement the low-carbon heating solution as phase two of this work.”
