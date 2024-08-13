Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted with the proposal to build a new multi-storey residential development with 385 build to rent homes, green spaces and commercial units off Armley Road in central Leeds.

Designed by architects Wood Bagot, the proposed development would be a new urban community designed around “principles of sustainability and placemaking”.

The applicant, UCR Leeds Ltd, describes the project as a “car-free development” with “green spaces to be enjoyed by its residents and the community as a whole”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been lodged proposing the construction of a new multi-storey residential development on Armley Road. | Woods Bagot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, it will create 385 new build to rent flats with “high-quality” amenities and on-site management.

Part of the wider regeneration of the area, the the plans propose redeveloping the land on the southwest side of Armley Road at the junction with Wellington Road.

The proposed development consists of a mix of 199 one-bedroom, 139 two-bedroom and 46 three-bedroom flats, along with rooftop terraces for residents and ground floor amenity spaces across three blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is subject to a previously approved outline planning consent originally submitted to Leeds City Council in February 2021.

Leeds City Council’s planning committee has scheduled consultation for Monday, August 26, with any comments on the plans to be submitted by Monday, September 2.