Armley Road: Plans lodged for new 'car free' residential development with 384 flats near Leeds city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Designed by architects Wood Bagot, the proposed development would be a new urban community designed around “principles of sustainability and placemaking”.
The applicant, UCR Leeds Ltd, describes the project as a “car-free development” with “green spaces to be enjoyed by its residents and the community as a whole”.
If approved, it will create 385 new build to rent flats with “high-quality” amenities and on-site management.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Part of the wider regeneration of the area, the the plans propose redeveloping the land on the southwest side of Armley Road at the junction with Wellington Road.
The proposed development consists of a mix of 199 one-bedroom, 139 two-bedroom and 46 three-bedroom flats, along with rooftop terraces for residents and ground floor amenity spaces across three blocks.
The site is subject to a previously approved outline planning consent originally submitted to Leeds City Council in February 2021.
Leeds City Council’s planning committee has scheduled consultation for Monday, August 26, with any comments on the plans to be submitted by Monday, September 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.