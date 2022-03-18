Armley Gyratory will be closed to traffic for a whole weekend.

From 8pm on Friday, April 8 until 5:30am on Monday, Apri 11, the junction will be "fully closed to vehicles". Leeds City Council says "full diversion routes" will be in place during this time and that local people will be contacted about how they’re affected.

The closure is due to construction works taking place this year on the junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians.

On Monday, April 11, the road will fully re-open with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and "other traffic management measures" in place.

Leeds City Council has insisted it is working hard to deliver these improvements "as quickly as possible", but warned of "significant disruption to journeys" over the coming months.

Although the junction is close to Elland Road and often gets busy on matchdays, Leeds United are playing away at Watford that Saturday.

Those travelling or commuting are being urged to plan ahead using the website www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead, This project is part of Connecting Leeds work on several major highways’ schemes, which the council hopes will lead to a reduction of traffic using the city centre.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate said: "I know that no one like road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving. That’s why it’s important to let everyone know about the full weekend closure of Armley Gyratory happening on April 8.

"The improvements to Armley Gyratory, like other major road works, will help people travel around our city easier and make better use of road space, hugely improve walking and cycling provision as well as improving public transport.

“It will help create a more people-friendly and accessible city centre and help local communities make easier journeys through what is a currently a completely car focused area. This is the first part of these works and when done it will support our long-term plans to support easier movement across our communities.

“We’re working as fast as we can to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion. A weekend closure is safer for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public.