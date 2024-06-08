General Election 2024: Full list of all candidates standing in every Leeds constituency
Voters are reminded that because of changes to boundaries, the name of their local constituency may have changed.
The Statement of Persons Nominated for each area are as follows:
Leeds Central & Headingley
Chris Foren, Green Party
Louie George Fulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Chris Howley, Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Jane Jackson, The Conservative Party Candidate
Owais Rajput, Workers Party
Alex Sobel, Labour and Cooperative Party
Rob Walker, Social Democratic Party
Reggie Harry Wray, Reform UK
Leeds East
Tobie James Abel, Liberal Democrats
Richard Burgon, Labour Party
Catherine Frances Dobson, Social Democratic Party
David Stephen Dresser, Reform UK
Sam Firth, The Conservative Party Candidate
David Hough, Yorkshire Party
Jennifer Norman, Green Party
Niko Omilana
Pete Young, Independent
Leeds North East
Gary Busuttil, Liberal Democrats
Ian Cowling, Yorkshire Party
Mike Davies, Alliance for Green Socialism
Fabian Hamilton, Labour Party Stewart Hey, Climate Party
Dawud Islam, Workers Party of Britain
Louise Mary Jennings, Green Party
Cordelia Frances Lynan, Social Democratic Party
Christopher George Nicholson, Christian Peoples Alliance Kieran Richard Thomas White, Reform UK
Chris Whiteside, The Conservative Party Candidate
Leeds North West
Thomas James Averre, The Conservative Party Candidate
Jayne Louise Bond, Reform UK
Mick Bradley, Green Party
Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party
Bob Buxton, Yorkshire Party
Ryk Downes, Liberal Democrats
Katie Jayne White, Labour Party
Leeds South
Muhammad Azeem, Workers Party
Hilary James Benn, Labour Party
Janet Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance
Ed Carlisle, Green Party
Karen Cooksley, The Conservative Party Candidate
Niko Omilana
George Sykes, Liberal Democrats
Daniel Paul Whetstone, Social Democratic Party
Leeds South West & Morley
Chris Bel, Green Party
Howard Graham Dews, Yorkshire Party
Michael James Fox, Liberal Democrats
Andrea Marie Jenkyns, The Conservative Party Candidate
James Kendall, Reform UK
Nigel Perry, Social Democratic Party
Mark Sewards, Labour Party
Leeds West & Pudsey
Jamal El Kheir, Workers Party
Lee Anthony Farmer, The Conservative Party Candidate
Ann Christine Forsaith, Green Party
Darren James Longhorn, Yorkshire Party
Rachel Reeves, Labour Party
Dan Walker, Liberal Democrats
Sasha Watson, Social Democratic Party
Andrea Whitehead, Reform UK