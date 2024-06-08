Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lists of candidates standing for election to parliamentary constituencies in Leeds in the General Election 2024 on July 4 have been published.

Voters are reminded that because of changes to boundaries, the name of their local constituency may have changed.

The Statement of Persons Nominated for each area are as follows:

Leeds Central & Headingley

Chris Foren, Green Party

Louie George Fulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Chris Howley, Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Jane Jackson, The Conservative Party Candidate

Owais Rajput, Workers Party

Alex Sobel, Labour and Cooperative Party

Rob Walker, Social Democratic Party

Reggie Harry Wray, Reform UK

Leeds East

Tobie James Abel, Liberal Democrats

Richard Burgon, Labour Party

Catherine Frances Dobson, Social Democratic Party

David Stephen Dresser, Reform UK

Sam Firth, The Conservative Party Candidate

David Hough, Yorkshire Party

Jennifer Norman, Green Party

Niko Omilana

Pete Young, Independent

Leeds North East

Gary Busuttil, Liberal Democrats

Ian Cowling, Yorkshire Party

Mike Davies, Alliance for Green Socialism

Fabian Hamilton, Labour Party Stewart Hey, Climate Party

Dawud Islam, Workers Party of Britain

Louise Mary Jennings, Green Party

Cordelia Frances Lynan, Social Democratic Party

Christopher George Nicholson, Christian Peoples Alliance Kieran Richard Thomas White, Reform UK

Chris Whiteside, The Conservative Party Candidate

Leeds North West

Thomas James Averre, The Conservative Party Candidate

Jayne Louise Bond, Reform UK

Mick Bradley, Green Party

Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party

Bob Buxton, Yorkshire Party

Ryk Downes, Liberal Democrats

Katie Jayne White, Labour Party

Leeds South

Muhammad Azeem, Workers Party

Hilary James Benn, Labour Party

Janet Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance

Ed Carlisle, Green Party

Karen Cooksley, The Conservative Party Candidate

Niko Omilana

George Sykes, Liberal Democrats

Daniel Paul Whetstone, Social Democratic Party

Leeds South West & Morley

Chris Bel, Green Party

Howard Graham Dews, Yorkshire Party

Michael James Fox, Liberal Democrats

Andrea Marie Jenkyns, The Conservative Party Candidate

James Kendall, Reform UK

Nigel Perry, Social Democratic Party

Mark Sewards, Labour Party

Leeds West & Pudsey

Jamal El Kheir, Workers Party

Lee Anthony Farmer, The Conservative Party Candidate

Ann Christine Forsaith, Green Party

Darren James Longhorn, Yorkshire Party

Rachel Reeves, Labour Party

Dan Walker, Liberal Democrats

Sasha Watson, Social Democratic Party