Cash-strapped Leeds City Council unveiled a series of dramatic cost-saving measures at the end of last year.

The sweeping budget proposals include the closure of buildings and a council tax rise of 4.99% from April.

The council is also reviewing fees and pricing for hiring Leeds community centres, the demand for council-managed children’s centres and Little Owls nurseries, and fees and charges for adult social care.

The measures – that have yet to be officially signed off – come as the council seeks to set a balanced budget for the next financial year, which starts in April.

To do that, it must save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings. Without setting its legally required balanced budget, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

Here are nine things that Leeds could lose forever if the proposals are approved.

1 . Late-night library hours The council is looking to reduce opening hours at community hubs and libraries - one proposal is to remove staffed-late night opening at all sites except Central Library. Some sites could get reduced Saturday hours and/or later opening during the week. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales

2 . Knowle Manor Care Home The Morley care home could be closed down ahead of the 2024/25 budget being set. The council said the property was 'not adequate for future care provision'. Photo Sales

3 . Dolphin Manor Care Home The proposals also include “repurposing” this Rothwell care home into a “recovery hub” Photo Sales

4 . Pudsey Civic Hall The proposals include the permanent closure and sale of Pudsey Civic Hall - which is running at a deficit Photo Sales

5 . Thwaite Watermill Museum The council plans to end its lease of the site, which is owned by the Canal and River Trust. If the plans go ahead, the Trust confirmed the museum will permanently closed, as it can't afford to run the site. Photo Sales

6 . Four free bulky waste collections Currently, Leeds households can book four free bulky waste collections each year. Under the proposals, this would be cut to one collection a year - with charges on further collections. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales