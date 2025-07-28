15 things that would make Leeds an even better place to live - according to city residents

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds has certainly not stood still in the last year.

Plans for the expansion of Elland Road and establishment (finally) of a tram network have been welcome news for many in the city.

But, as with every city, there are still ways that residents feel would make it an even more exciting, fun, safe and practical place to live.

We asked our loyal readers on Facebook what improvements they’d like to see in the city and received over 200 responses.

Have a look through our gallery below to see their suggestions and let us know in the comments section where you think Leeds could be improved.

Anne Brown called for "a dedicated and more frequent bus connection between the airport and the city centre", which was backed by other readers.

1. More frequent airport buses

Anne Brown called for "a dedicated and more frequent bus connection between the airport and the city centre", which was backed by other readers. | Charlotte Graham Photo: Charlotte Graham

Janet Bray said: "Make it easier to get to the LGI and accessible for disabled people!!"

2. Leeds General Infirmary access

Janet Bray said: "Make it easier to get to the LGI and accessible for disabled people!!" | James Hardisty

Nigel Wilkinson had a great response, saying: "I'd like to see more pride shown for the city, less litter and more comradery and care for each other. We live in a great city!!"

3. More comradery

Nigel Wilkinson had a great response, saying: "I'd like to see more pride shown for the city, less litter and more comradery and care for each other. We live in a great city!!" | Leeds 10K Photo: Leeds 10K

Chris Oates said that he feels Leeds is lacking "a proper leisure pool with waterslides etc". He wrote: "Doncaster Barnsley and Huddersfield all have them. Leeds is a bigger city but there's nothing like this."

4. Leisure pool

Chris Oates said that he feels Leeds is lacking "a proper leisure pool with waterslides etc". He wrote: "Doncaster Barnsley and Huddersfield all have them. Leeds is a bigger city but there's nothing like this." | Rushmoor Borough Council Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council

Though Aire Park, once completed, may go somewhere to answering her wishes, Amy Thraves-Connor said she'd like to see "grass and trees in the city centre instead of just paving over roads to make 'pedestrian' areas".

5. Grass and trees in the city centre

Though Aire Park, once completed, may go somewhere to answering her wishes, Amy Thraves-Connor said she'd like to see "grass and trees in the city centre instead of just paving over roads to make 'pedestrian' areas". | Aberfield

Lyndsey Seward said: "Look after the homeless people sleeping on the streets."

6. Support for the homeless

Lyndsey Seward said: "Look after the homeless people sleeping on the streets." | PA/Nick Ansell Photo: PA/Nick Ansell

