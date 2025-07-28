But, as with every city, there are still ways that residents feel would make it an even more exciting, fun, safe and practical place to live.

We asked our loyal readers on Facebook what improvements they’d like to see in the city and received over 200 responses.

Have a look through our gallery below to see their suggestions and let us know in the comments section where you think Leeds could be improved.

1 . More frequent airport buses Anne Brown called for "a dedicated and more frequent bus connection between the airport and the city centre", which was backed by other readers. | Charlotte Graham Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

2 . Leeds General Infirmary access Janet Bray said: "Make it easier to get to the LGI and accessible for disabled people!!" | James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . More comradery Nigel Wilkinson had a great response, saying: "I'd like to see more pride shown for the city, less litter and more comradery and care for each other. We live in a great city!!" | Leeds 10K Photo: Leeds 10K Photo Sales

4 . Leisure pool Chris Oates said that he feels Leeds is lacking "a proper leisure pool with waterslides etc". He wrote: "Doncaster Barnsley and Huddersfield all have them. Leeds is a bigger city but there's nothing like this." | Rushmoor Borough Council Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council Photo Sales

5 . Grass and trees in the city centre Though Aire Park, once completed, may go somewhere to answering her wishes, Amy Thraves-Connor said she'd like to see "grass and trees in the city centre instead of just paving over roads to make 'pedestrian' areas". | Aberfield Photo Sales

6 . Support for the homeless Lyndsey Seward said: "Look after the homeless people sleeping on the streets." | PA/Nick Ansell Photo: PA/Nick Ansell Photo Sales