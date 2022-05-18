A far brighter experience in the Dark Arches, as improved cycling facilities also form part of the council's Station Gateway plans. (Pic: LCC)

11 visions of the future, as Leeds prepares to be transformed in the coming years

We look at some of the biggest building projects set to transform Leeds City Centre and beyond in the next few months and years.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:49 pm

Here are a selection of our favourite artist's impressions of some of the most exciting building developments expected to take place in the near future across Leeds.

1. 1. Bishopgate Street

This is an artist's impression of what Bishopgate Street will look like following the council's extensive Leeds Station Gateway work, including improved cycle facilities, a better taxi rank and easier access to New Station Street. (Pic: Leeds City Council)

Photo: LCC

Photo Sales

2. 4. City Square

As part of Leeds City Council's transport plans, city square is set to double in size, with traffic limited to buses around Mill Hill. Work is expected to be complete by the end of 2033. (Pic: LCC)

Photo Sales

3. 5. New Station Street

Another stage of the Leeds Station Gateway scheme is the complete pedestrianisation of New Station Street, currently used by buses and taxis. Construction on the whole Leeds Station Gateway scheme is hoped to be complete by August 2023. (Pic: LCC)

Photo Sales

4. 3. White Rose Station

Construction has already begun on the £26m White Rose Station, which is set to service commuters attending the White Rose Office Park and shoppers heading to the White Rose Centre. (Pic: WYCA)

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3