11 visions of the future, as Leeds prepares to be transformed in the coming years

Here are a selection of our favourite artist's impressions of some of the most exciting building developments expected to take place in the near future across Leeds.
1. 1. Bishopgate Street
This is an artist's impression of what Bishopgate Street will look like following the council's extensive Leeds Station Gateway work, including improved cycle facilities, a better taxi rank and easier access to New Station Street. (Pic: Leeds City Council)
Photo: LCC
2. 4. City Square
As part of Leeds City Council's transport plans, city square is set to double in size, with traffic limited to buses around Mill Hill. Work is expected to be complete by the end of 2033. (Pic: LCC)
3. 5. New Station Street
Another stage of the Leeds Station Gateway scheme is the complete pedestrianisation of New Station Street, currently used by buses and taxis. Construction on the whole Leeds Station Gateway scheme is hoped to be complete by August 2023. (Pic: LCC)
4. 3. White Rose Station
Construction has already begun on the £26m White Rose Station, which is set to service commuters attending the White Rose Office Park and shoppers heading to the White Rose Centre. (Pic: WYCA)