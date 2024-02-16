Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield: Police treating sudden death of man in Wakefield as 'unexplained' with scene in place

A police scene is in place at a property after the sudden death of a man in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Officers were called shortly before 1pm yesterday (February 15) to a report of a sudden death of a man at a property on Arundel Close.

The man pronounced deceased at the scene is believed to be in his 60s.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene has been put in place while enquiries continue into the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time."

