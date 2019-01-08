Police still hunting for second person involved in stabbing near Leeds College of Building

West Yorkshire Police are still hunting for a person who they believe was involved in an affray which saw a 16-year-old boy arrested and taken to hospital with a stab wound.
The incident happened at around 4pm yesterday (Monday, January 7) in the Regent Street area of Leeds.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested and then taken to hospital where he received treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that enquiries were still ongoing in relation to the second male.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating an affray involving two males which is reported to have occurred in the Regent Street area of Leeds at around 4pm this afternoon (Monday, 7 January).
"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is currently at hospital receiving treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.
"Enquiries are ongoing to trace another male who is believed to have been involved."
