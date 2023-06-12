Police appeal as teen is left with 'potential life-changing injuries' after three-car crash in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a serious three-car collision in Micklefield, Leeds.
A 19-year-old woman has been left seriously injured following a three-car crash on Ridge Road in Micklefield.
According to a statement, the woman received "potentially life-changing injuries" as her white Volkswagen Polo collided with a grey Hyundai Tuscon and a silver Volkswagen Polo at around 9.40am on Sunday June 11.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Monday: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Leeds in which a woman was seriously injured.
The collision, involving a white Volkswagen Polo, a grey Hyundai Tucson and a silver Volkswagen Polo, occurred at about 9.40pm on Sunday, June 11, in Ridge Road, Micklefield, between the M1 and Selby Road roundabouts.
A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the white Polo, suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the three vehicles immediately prior to the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2180 Tom Walkin via 101 quoting log 2006 of June 11 or reference 13230324610 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat"