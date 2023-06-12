A 19-year-old woman has been left seriously injured following a three-car crash on Ridge Road in Micklefield.

According to a statement, the woman received "potentially life-changing injuries" as her white Volkswagen Polo collided with a grey Hyundai Tuscon and a silver Volkswagen Polo at around 9.40am on Sunday June 11.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Monday: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Leeds in which a woman was seriously injured.

The collision, involving a white Volkswagen Polo, a grey Hyundai Tucson and a silver Volkswagen Polo, occurred at about 9.40pm on Sunday, June 11, in Ridge Road, Micklefield, between the M1 and Selby Road roundabouts.

A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the white Polo, suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the three vehicles immediately prior to the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

The crash took place on Ridge Road, Micklefield, Leeds. (Photo: Google Maps)

