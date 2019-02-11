Police seize vehicle at Leeds car meet after owner performed stunt then destroyed gearbox

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police seized a vehicle on Sunday evening after the owner destroyed the gearbox at a large car meet.

The meet took place in the LS11 area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police seized this vehicle after the owner performed a stunt and destroyed the gearbox.

Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were assisted in policing the event by Response Officers and local Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers.

West Yorkshire Police said: "This vehicle was seized when the owner performed a stunt and destroyed his gearbox before running off. He will be dealt with in due course."

Car meets are not illegal but can fall under antisocial behaviour, which give police the ability to arrest.

According to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, antisocial behaviour is defined as "Conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to any person".

Offences including speeding, handbrake turns and criminal damage can also lead to police involvement.