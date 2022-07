Bradford man David Miller had been missing since June 30.

Officers searching for him have found a body on moorland above Ripponden.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of David Miller have been informed.

Moors near Ripponden, where a body has been found (Photo: Google)