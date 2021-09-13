Police searching for missing Leeds woman Chloe Messenger find body

Chloe Messenger, 33, was reported missing last night (Sunday) after last being seen when she left her home in Armley at about 5.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for information to try to find her this morning.

But shortly before 2pm, the force released an update which said a body had been found near to near to Tower Lane in Armley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Messenger.

A police spokesman said: "Although formal identification is yet to be completed, the body, which was found near to Tower Lane, Armley, this morning, is believed to be Chloe.

"Her family have been informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified."