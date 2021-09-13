Police searching for missing Leeds woman Chloe Messenger find body
Police searching for a missing Leeds woman have found a body.
Chloe Messenger, 33, was reported missing last night (Sunday) after last being seen when she left her home in Armley at about 5.30pm.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for information to try to find her this morning.
But shortly before 2pm, the force released an update which said a body had been found near to near to Tower Lane in Armley.
A police spokesman said: "Although formal identification is yet to be completed, the body, which was found near to Tower Lane, Armley, this morning, is believed to be Chloe.
"Her family have been informed.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe