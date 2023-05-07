Police searching for missing Leeds teenager say he may have travelled to Scotland
A Leeds teenager who has been reported missing could be in Scotland, police believe.
Liam Woolford, who is 17 and from the Middleton area, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white "Hoonighan" logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap.
Officers now think he is in the Stonehaven area of Scotland, south of Aberdeen.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number, 101.