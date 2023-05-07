Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police searching for missing Leeds teenager say he may have travelled to Scotland

A Leeds teenager who has been reported missing could be in Scotland, police believe.

By Nick Frame
Published 6th May 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:04 BST

Liam Woolford, who is 17 and from the Middleton area, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white "Hoonighan" logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap.

Officers now think he is in the Stonehaven area of Scotland, south of Aberdeen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.
Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.
