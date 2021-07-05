Police searching for missing Leeds man Seamus McLoughlin find body in River Aire

Seamus McLoughlin, aged 64, was reported missing after last being seen leaving the Nisa store, in Raynville Road, yesterday lunchtime.

Police had serious concerns for the safety of Mr McLoughlin, who was using a mobility scooter.

Officers found a body in the River Aire near to the Redcote Lane bridge in Kirkstall shortly after 11.30am today (Monday).

Police searching for missing Seamus McLoughlin have pulled a body from the River Aire.

Formal identification is yet to be carried out, but it is believed to be Mr McLoughlin and his family have been informed.