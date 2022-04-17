Police release new CCTV image of missing man who could be in Leeds city centre

Jack Raistrick, from Keighley, was seen at Airedale Shopping Centre at 9.50am on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is described as a white, five foot and six inches tall, of slim build, with short hair and a tattoo on his hand of 1999 and musical notes on his arm.

He was last seen wearing a maroon and black t-shirt, dark trousers, dark trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Jack is known to visit Silsden and Wilsden, as well as Keighley. Police believe he could have travelled to Leeds City Centre.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.