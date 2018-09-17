Police release image of man sought after 92 year-old is tricked by bogus caller between Leeds and Bradford

A man pretended to be a council employee to trick his way into a 92-year-old man's house and steal cash.

West Yorkshire Police has today released a computer generated image of the man they are hunting in connection with the incident which happened last Friday at Kipling Court in Greengates between Leeds and Bradford.

A spokesperson said they think the man pictured "may have information valuable to the investigation".

Read more about the police investigation: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/crime/man-92-targeted-by-bogus-council-official-in-bradford-1-9350984

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police on 101 or via the online chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13180459147.

The suspect, who pretended to be a council employee, called at the victim’s home, at Kipling Court, at around 3.30pm.

He forced his way into the property and carried out a search, before making off with a small quantity of cash. The victim suffered a minor arm injury in the incident and was left shaken.