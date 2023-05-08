It is alleged that PC Manjit Chahal was involved in an altercation while off duty on July 18, 2021, and was subsequently arrested by British Transport Police.

In West Yorkshire Police’s summary of the allegations that make up the forthcoming hearing, it states: “CCTV shows him in a physical altercation with another male inside McDonalds at Leeds train station. During the altercation he punched the other male and he was subsequently removed from McDonalds by security staff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states that a further fight took place on the railway concourse involving PC Chahal, his friend and the other male. It says: “PC Chahal continued to fight with the male and punched the male on numerous occasions during the incident.”

Manjit Chahal is accused of fighting with a man in McDonald's at Leeds train station. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The summary states that when British Transport Police attended, PC Chahal was “uncooperative and challenging” and refused to provide his details which resulted in him being arrested.

The summary reads: “PC Chahal was argumentative and abusive and accused the officers of being racist.”

In behaving in such a way, it is alleged that PC Chahal has acted in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad