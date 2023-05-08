Police officer faces hearing after being arrested at Leeds train station for allegedly fighting in McDonald's
A police officer is to face a misconduct hearing after allegedly punching a man at Leeds Train Station while in the McDonald’s restaurant.
It is alleged that PC Manjit Chahal was involved in an altercation while off duty on July 18, 2021, and was subsequently arrested by British Transport Police.
In West Yorkshire Police’s summary of the allegations that make up the forthcoming hearing, it states: “CCTV shows him in a physical altercation with another male inside McDonalds at Leeds train station. During the altercation he punched the other male and he was subsequently removed from McDonalds by security staff."
It states that a further fight took place on the railway concourse involving PC Chahal, his friend and the other male. It says: “PC Chahal continued to fight with the male and punched the male on numerous occasions during the incident.”
The summary states that when British Transport Police attended, PC Chahal was “uncooperative and challenging” and refused to provide his details which resulted in him being arrested.
The summary reads: “PC Chahal was argumentative and abusive and accused the officers of being racist.”
In behaving in such a way, it is alleged that PC Chahal has acted in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.
The hearing is to be held at West Yorkshire Police Headquarters on Laburnum Road in Wakefield over the next two days (May 9 and 10). Police forces are required to publish the findings of misconduct hearings on their websites for a minimum of 28 days after the hearing.