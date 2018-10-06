Police officer assaulted and several arrested after fight breaks out at the Leeds Irish Centre

A man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer a mass fight in the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Police say that officers were called shortly before 1am this morning (Saturday October 6) to reports of an ongoing fight at the Irish Centre on York Road.

A large group of males were involved in the altercation and police and ambulances were called.

Two 19-year-old males were injured in the incident while two 20-year-old men from Leeds were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed item.

Another 24-year-old male, from Leeds, was arrested for an assault on a police officer.

A police spokesperson said this afternoon that "enquiries are ongoing" and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180498720 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.