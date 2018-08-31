Police make arrests after shots fired in Keighley

Have your say

Police have made arrests as part of an investigation after shots were fired in Keighley.

Damage was caused to properties following two separate firearms discharges in the town at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The shots were fried in Bracken Bank Avenue and Heatherbank Avenue

No injuries were reported, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

And today the force confirmed that three people have now been arrested in connection with the offences.

They include a 22-year-old man from Bradford and a 22-year-old man from Keighley, who have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 23-year-old man from Keighley has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man, who had previously been arrested, has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting log 1938 or 1942 of 28 August, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.