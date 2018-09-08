Police make arrest after woman 'seriously sexually assaulted' on way to work in Leeds

Have your say

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman on her way to work near Leeds city centre have made an arrest.

The alleged offence took place outside the former New Roscoe pub, in Bristol Street, at about 6.45am on Monday.

Read more: Woman 'seriously sexually assaulted on walk to work' in Leeds

The victim, aged in her fifties, had been walking to work at about 6.15am when police said she was approached by a man who threatened her.

She was then allegedly subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Police today (Saturday) said officers have now arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

He currently remains in police custody.