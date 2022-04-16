Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man who could be in Leeds city centre

Jack Raistrick, from Keighley, was last seen at Airedale Shopping Centre at 9.50am today (Saturday).

The 25-year-old is described as a white, five foot and six inches tall, of slim build, with short hair and a tattoo on his hand of 1999 and musical notes on his arm.

It’s thought he was wearing a trilby hat when he was last seen.

Jack Raistrick, 25, is believed to have travelled in to Leeds city centre (Photo: WYP)

He is known to visit Silsden and Wilsden, as well as Keighley. Police believe he could have travelled to Leeds City Centre.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.