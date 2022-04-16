Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man who could be in Leeds city centre
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man who could be in Leeds city centre.
Jack Raistrick, from Keighley, was last seen at Airedale Shopping Centre at 9.50am today (Saturday).
The 25-year-old is described as a white, five foot and six inches tall, of slim build, with short hair and a tattoo on his hand of 1999 and musical notes on his arm.
It’s thought he was wearing a trilby hat when he was last seen.
He is known to visit Silsden and Wilsden, as well as Keighley. Police believe he could have travelled to Leeds City Centre.
Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility, quoting log 614 of 16 April.