Dale Hargreaves, 32, is believed to be travelling in a grey 67-plate Ford Transit Connect van with a roof rack.

There are serious concerns for his safety.

He is described as being just over six feet tall and of average to muscular build. He's believed to be wearing black joggers and a black top.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Dale Hargreaves, 32, who is missing from Leeds