Welton Cabral, 16, has not been seen since last Sunday, when he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jumper.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of heavy build.

Welton is known to visit the LS14, LS15 and LS9 areas of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Welton Cabral? (Photo: WYP)

There are growing concerns for his safety and police would like to speak to anyone who may know where he is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.