Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy Welton Cabral from Leeds
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenager who is missing from Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:38 pm
Welton Cabral, 16, has not been seen since last Sunday, when he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jumper.
He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of heavy build.
Welton is known to visit the LS14, LS15 and LS9 areas of the city.
There are growing concerns for his safety and police would like to speak to anyone who may know where he is.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0010 of April 3.