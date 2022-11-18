News you can trust since 1890
Police launch search for teenage boy missing in north Leeds amid 'concern'

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has gone missing in north Leeds.

By Richard Beecham
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

A statement put out by West Yorkshire Police stated: “[We] are concerned for 17 year old missing person Lleyton Bell, missing from the LS7 area.

"He is a white male 5ft 7in, medium build with mousey hair. Last seen wearing Black and grey joggers and a grey hoodie.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Yorkshire Police on the 101 number, quoting police log 1633 17/11.

Police want information to help find the missing Lleyton Bell.
