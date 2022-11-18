Police launch search for teenage boy missing in north Leeds amid 'concern'
Police are searching for a teenage boy who has gone missing in north Leeds.
A statement put out by West Yorkshire Police stated: “[We] are concerned for 17 year old missing person Lleyton Bell, missing from the LS7 area.
"He is a white male 5ft 7in, medium build with mousey hair. Last seen wearing Black and grey joggers and a grey hoodie.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Yorkshire Police on the 101 number, quoting police log 1633 17/11.