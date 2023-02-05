Police launch search for missing teenage girl in Wakefield last seen wearing 'DKNY trainers'
Concerns are growing for a teenager who is missing from the Wakefield area.
West Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to help trace Elisha Baxter from the Lofthouse area.
Officers sent out the call to locate her whereabouts at 10.30pm on Saturday night, February 4.
The 15-year-old is described as having long blond hair tied up, a black coat with 'pretty little thing' on the sleeve, little blue jeans and black DKNY trainers.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 referencing log 2156 of February 3.