Police launch appeal to find 14-year-old missing for four days who could be in Leeds

Max Mapplebeck, 14, has been reported missing from Cumbria since 3pm on Saturday (May 21).
There are concerns for Max’s welfare, police said.
He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and dark jogging bottoms.
He is known to visit the Kirkstall , Bramley and Headingley areas.
Anyone who has seen Max, or who has any information that could assist in tracing him, is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1752 of 21/5.