Police launch appeal to find 14-year-old missing for four days who could be in Leeds

Max Mapplebeck, 14, has been reported missing from Cumbria since 3pm on Saturday (May 21).

There are concerns for Max’s welfare, police said.

He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket and dark jogging bottoms.

He is known to visit the Kirkstall , Bramley and Headingley areas.