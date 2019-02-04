Police issue warning over paedophile ‘exposure’ groups as five arrests are made in Leeds

Five people have been arrested in Leeds on suspicion of offences including assault and false imprisonment.

The arrests were made today in connection with incidents in Wakefield and Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said members of the public were allegedly “detained” during the incidents, which happened on August 11 last year and January 13 this year respectively.

The three men and two women arrested today have been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Protecting children from abuse is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police and we would encourage members of the public to report any concerns about illegal internet activity of potential child abusers to us so that we can deal with it.

“We are also concerned about the activities of online child abuse activist groups and their exposure activity in confronting persons they have identified.

“We urge members of such ‘exposure’ groups not to carry out this activity and instead to report suspected offences in West Yorkshire to the force via 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”