Police issue urgent appeal to find missing teenager last seen at Leeds station

Police are appealing for information to help find the whereabouts of teenager Theo Davis-Reid who has been reported missing from Mirfield.

Theo, aged 14, was last seen at Leeds railway station at 2pm on Monday 5 September.

He is described as having tanned skin, of slim build and speaks with a West Midlands accent.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a Hoodrich puffa jacket with a white hoodie underneath, and black and white Nike Air Max trainers. He was carrying a Nike man bag.