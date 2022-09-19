Matthew Hurdley, aged 15, was last seen at around 8.10am on Friday September 16 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall of slim build with short brown hair.

Matthew was last seen wearing a school uniform, a large black ‘Puffa’ style coat with a fur hood, and black backpack.

Police are appealing for information to find missing Matthew Hurdley from Morley.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are conducting a number of searches.

Anyone who has seen Matthew or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 0501 of September 16.