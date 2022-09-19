Police issue urgent appeal for missing Leeds teenager last seen in school uniform
Police are appealing for information to find missing Matthew Hurdley from Morley.
Matthew Hurdley, aged 15, was last seen at around 8.10am on Friday September 16 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall of slim build with short brown hair.
Matthew was last seen wearing a school uniform, a large black ‘Puffa’ style coat with a fur hood, and black backpack.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are conducting a number of searches.
Anyone who has seen Matthew or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 0501 of September 16.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat/.