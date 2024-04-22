Ivy Grove: Air ambulance and police respond in east Leeds after man has medical incident while riding bike

Emergency crews were called to a Leeds street following a medical incident.
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
Police were called at 10:54am on Sunday (April 21) to assist paramedics who were treating a man on Ivy Grove, Leeds.

An air ambulance had also landed near to the scene and a cordon was put in place on the road.

An air ambulance landed after the incident on Ivy Grove.
It was established that the man had come off his bike due to a medical episode.

He was taken to hospital.

