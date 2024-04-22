Ivy Grove: Air ambulance and police respond in east Leeds after man has medical incident while riding bike
Emergency crews were called to a Leeds street following a medical incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at 10:54am on Sunday (April 21) to assist paramedics who were treating a man on Ivy Grove, Leeds.
An air ambulance had also landed near to the scene and a cordon was put in place on the road.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
It was established that the man had come off his bike due to a medical episode.
He was taken to hospital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.