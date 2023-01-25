Officers have also released images of the clothing worn by the man who was found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods on Sunday, January 15. There are no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death and officers are working to identify him for the Coroner.

He is described as bald, with white hair on both sides and stubble on his face. He was wearing a beige jacket, beige trousers, green and brown checked shirt, and a blue diamond pattern jumper. He was also wearing brown shoes and beige scarf and gloves. He had an A-Z map book with him from thirty years ago.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who heads Leeds District CID, said: “We believe the artist’s impression is a good likeness of the man and, alongside his clothing and personal items, we are hoping someone will recognise him. We are keen to identify him to support to the Coronial process and to trace any next of kin there may be.”

Police have released an artist's impression (left) and the clothing he was found in (right)

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 407 of January 15 or online.