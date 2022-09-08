News you can trust since 1890
Police issue appeal for missing Leeds man last seen in Burmantofts area

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who is believed to have been assaulted before going missing.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:26 am
Police are appealing for information on Reece Godward, who has been reported missing from Leeds.

There are concerns for his welfare as he is believed to have been assaulted prior to going missing.

Reece, 23, was last seen in the Burmantofts area of the city on Saturday 3 September.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with short shaven fair hair and blue grey eyes.

He has a tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour t-shirt, North Face tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Reece and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1599 of 6 September.

