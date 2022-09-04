Police investigating after car crashes into Beeston house and damages gas mains
Police attended a house in Beeston this weekend after a vehicle crashed into the side of a house.
By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:52 am
West Yorkshire Police confirmed a car ploughed into a house in Woodview Terrace on Saturday evening, rupturing the gas mains at the property.
Police said they remained at the scene overnight, and officers are still on site.
Most Popular
-
1
10 photos of happy postcode lottery winners in Roundhay Park on Saturday
-
2
People's Postcode Lottery: Hundreds of people in north Leeds win share of £3.2m prize
-
3
'It's our only hope' - Leeds mum's impassioned plea for donor to help fight daughter's cancer
-
4
Buzz Bingo Bradford incident: Armed police storm bingo hall after reports of men armed with gun
-
5
Caught on camera in Leeds: 11 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to
The force added that investigation into the incident has begun, although it is not yet known whether arrests have been made.