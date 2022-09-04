News you can trust since 1890
Police investigating after car crashes into Beeston house and damages gas mains

Police attended a house in Beeston this weekend after a vehicle crashed into the side of a house.

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:52 am

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a car ploughed into a house in Woodview Terrace on Saturday evening, rupturing the gas mains at the property.

Police said they remained at the scene overnight, and officers are still on site.

The incident took place in Woodview Terrace, Beeston.

The force added that investigation into the incident has begun, although it is not yet known whether arrests have been made.

