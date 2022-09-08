Police investigate ‘suspected arson’ attack at Leeds elderly people’s housing complex

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said the flames, which spread from a sofa outside the porch entrance to the roof of the porch, was extinguished by firefighters.

No residents are understood to have been hurt.

The statement, from West Yorkshire Police, read: “At 3.42am today, police received a report of a fire at St Augustine’s Court, in Harehills Place, Leeds.

St Augustine's Court was the site of a fire earlier today

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and the residents were checked and found to be safe and well.

“Initial investigation indicated the fire started on a sofa outside the porch entrance to the elderly people’s supported living complex, with the fire spreading to the roof of the porch.

“The incident is being treated as a suspected arson due to the circumstances and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.”