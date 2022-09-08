Police investigate ‘suspected arson’ attack at Leeds elderly people’s housing complex
Police in Leeds attended a fire at an old people’s housing complex in Harehills in the early hours of this morning.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said the flames, which spread from a sofa outside the porch entrance to the roof of the porch, was extinguished by firefighters.
No residents are understood to have been hurt.
The statement, from West Yorkshire Police, read: “At 3.42am today, police received a report of a fire at St Augustine’s Court, in Harehills Place, Leeds.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire and the residents were checked and found to be safe and well.
“Initial investigation indicated the fire started on a sofa outside the porch entrance to the elderly people’s supported living complex, with the fire spreading to the roof of the porch.
“The incident is being treated as a suspected arson due to the circumstances and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.”
Read More
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious can contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220495400 or online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.