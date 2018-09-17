Police investigate Kirkstall crash after one car leaves the scene and a man is taken to hospital in Leeds

Police in Leeds are investigating the circumstances around a two car crash in the city after one vehicle fled the scene and one man was taken to hospital.

They were called to Morris Lane at Kirkstall at about 2.42pm today following a report of a collision between two cars, before one left the scene.

When the emergency services got there a Seat Lean car was still in situ and the male driver was taken to hospital and is receiving treatments for none life threatening injuries, a spokesperson confirmed tonight.

They added: "Initial enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101."