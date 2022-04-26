Police investigate 'grenade' reports in Leeds city centre as Asda House temporarily evacuated

Police have advised members of the public to stay away from Great Wilson Street in Leeds City centre after reports of a grenade being found in the River Aire.

By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 1:57 pm

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the nearby Asda House was evacuated, although staff are now back inside.

Read more: South Kirkby dog attack: West Yorkshire Police hunting for animal that left seven-year-old needing surgeryA statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Police are currently attending Great Wilson Street in Leeds following a report of a grenade being found in water, which was received at 12.19pm today.

"A cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are attending the scene at Great Wilson Street. Pic: Google

"People are advised to avoid the area at this time."

PoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceLeeds