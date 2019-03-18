Police hunting man after burglar rammed a police car in Leeds

A man who burgled a house in Hunslet and rammed a police car before running away is being sought by police.

West Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man police would like to speak to about their investigation.

Officers from Leeds District Crime Team want to trace the man shown in the images following a burglary in Parnaby Terrace, Hunslet, of Thursday, March 7.

Electrical items were stolen along with the victim’s car, a Peugeot 3008.

The car was recovered by police in Tingley on Friday, March 8 after the driver failed to stop for officers and rammed a police vehicle before running away.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 3280 Lawson at Leeds District Crime Team on 0113 385 9394 or via 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.