Police are appealing for information to find missing Scott Stanworth, who is from Barnsley but believed to be missing in the West Yorkshire area.

Scott, 32 was reported to West Yorkshire Police as potentially in the area last night (Saturday). He is described as white with blue eyes and very short dark hair and is believed to be wearing a dark green parka style coat, yellow beanie hat with a pom pom, blue jeans and carrying a red coloured bag for life.

Enquiries have been ongoing to find him in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, and now in Leeds today. Anyone who has seen Scott or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing police log 1635 of December 10.

Scott Stanworth was reported missing from South Yorkshire on Saturday evening