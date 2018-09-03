Police forced to abandon chase through Yorkshire due to 'risk to public' - but still arrest driver

Officers were forced to abandon a police chase through West Yorkshire after the fleeing driver posed a risk to members of the public.

But police won out in the end after follow-up enquiries led officers to track down the driver later on.

The BMW which was seized by police. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Officers from West Yorkshire Police attempted to stop this BMW in the Toller area of Bradford after it had been spotted 'in suspicious circumstances'.

The vehicle failed to stop and led the officers on a pursuit which was eventually aborted 'due to the level of risk the driver posed to members of the public.'

A spokesman for the force said: "The officers conducted follow up enquires which led to the identity of the driver. He has been arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, no insurance and aggrivated TWOC. He has since been interviewed and charged.

"The driver will appear at court in the near future."

The post by police then added a warning to motorists, explaining that officers don't need to catch you during a chase to be able to make an arrest.

It said: "PC 585 Senior would like to remind motorists that anyone who drives dangerously will be positively dealt with.

"The police do not need to stop you during the pursuit to secure a conviction and we will exhaust all lines of enquiry in order to bring offenders to justice. Drive safe!"

