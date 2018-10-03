Police find 'schoolboy' wandering beside M62 in Leeds

Have your say

Police were called to locate a young child who was seen wandering alone beside a motorway.

The boy was caught on Highways England traffic cameras next to the M62 between Tingley and Lofthouse this afternoon.

It is not clear why he was there, but he appeared to be in his early teens and unaccompanied.

Highways England reminded parents to talk to their children about the dangers of trespassing on the motorway network.

Speed restrictions were put in place before the boy was safely escorted from the scene by officers.