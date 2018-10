Have your say

Police have arrested four men after discovering a huge haul of stolen goods at a house in Seacroft.

Earlier this month the Leeds East neighbourhood team found £22,000 worth of brand-new property, including ladies' handbags, rucsacs, purses, photo frames, CD stands and laptop bags, at the address.

The four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Many of the stolen items still appear to be in their original packaging.