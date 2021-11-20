Police cordon off Leeds street for more than 12 hours after being called to concern for safety

West Yorkshire Police were called to Servia Gardens, Little London, at 2am today (Saturday).

A cordon was put in place for more than 12 hours while officers attempted to resolve the incident.

The issue has now been resolved and the cordon removed, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Servia Gardens, Little London, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)