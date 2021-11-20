Police cordon off Leeds street for more than 12 hours after being called to concern for safety
Police were rushed to a Leeds street in the early hours of this morning following concerns for a person's safety.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 2:34 pm
West Yorkshire Police were called to Servia Gardens, Little London, at 2am today (Saturday).
A cordon was put in place for more than 12 hours while officers attempted to resolve the incident.
The issue has now been resolved and the cordon removed, a police spokesperson confirmed.
