Police cordon off Leeds street for more than 12 hours after being called to concern for safety

Police were rushed to a Leeds street in the early hours of this morning following concerns for a person's safety.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 2:34 pm

West Yorkshire Police were called to Servia Gardens, Little London, at 2am today (Saturday).

A cordon was put in place for more than 12 hours while officers attempted to resolve the incident.

The issue has now been resolved and the cordon removed, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Servia Gardens, Little London, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceLeeds United