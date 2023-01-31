News you can trust since 1890
Police confirm identity of elderly man found in Leeds and Liverpool canal near Bramley

An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds has now been identified.

By Abi Whistance
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:49pm

Information was received last night which established that the man, who was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods on Sunday, January 15, was 86-year-old Peter James Stewart, from Leeds. There were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death and the Coronial process will continue.

The incident has been the subject of a number of public appeals, and the police are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals and who contacted them with information.

The man was found near Bramley Fall Woods
