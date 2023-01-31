Police confirm identity of elderly man found in Leeds and Liverpool canal near Bramley
An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds has now been identified.
Information was received last night which established that the man, who was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods on Sunday, January 15, was 86-year-old Peter James Stewart, from Leeds. There were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death and the Coronial process will continue.
The incident has been the subject of a number of public appeals, and the police are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals and who contacted them with information.