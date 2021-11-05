Police called to Woodhouse Moor after man's body found in Leeds park

West Yorkshire Police were called out to Woodhouse Moor at 7.07am today (Friday).

A cordon has been put in place in the park, near to Woodhouse Lane, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A police spokesperson said: "At 7.07am today, police were called to Woodhouse Moor in Leeds where the body of a man had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, where a man's body was discovered this morning (Photo: Google)

"A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death."