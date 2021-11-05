Police called to Woodhouse Moor after man's body found in Leeds park
The body of a man has been discovered in a Leeds park, police have confirmed.
West Yorkshire Police were called out to Woodhouse Moor at 7.07am today (Friday).
A cordon has been put in place in the park, near to Woodhouse Lane, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A police spokesperson said: "At 7.07am today, police were called to Woodhouse Moor in Leeds where the body of a man had been found.
"A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death."
